Thompson turned aside 37 shots in regulation and overtime and one of two shootout attempts in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

He was by far the busier netminder, as the Capitals got out-shot 39-25 through the end of OT, and Thompson was the biggest reason Washington got a point at all. The 28-year-old netminder hasn't taken a regulation loss in seven straight starts, going 5-0-2 over that stretch with an eye-popping 1.40 GAA and .954 save percentage as he works his way into the early Vezina conversation.