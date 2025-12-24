Thompson allowed six goals on 20 shots Tuesday in a 7-3 loss to the Rangers.

Tuesday was a hot mess for the Caps, who were leading until Taylor Raddysh tied the game 3-3 on a fluke deflection at 8:10 of the third period. The floodgates opened, and Thompson was hung out to dry. The Rangers sniped five unanswered goals. Thompson is 1-3-1 with one shutout and 17 goals allowed in his last five starts. Overall, the Caps have lost six of seven games (1-4-2), so Thompson needs to be benched until the team gets this figured out. He's solid, but he's not a superstar.