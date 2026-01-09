Thompson will start Friday's road game against Chicago, Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post reports.

Thompson enters Friday's matchup in the midst of a cold spell in which he's gone 0-3-1 with a 3.26 GAA and .898 save percentage over his last four starts. That stretch includes an overtime loss to the Blackhawks at home on Jan. 3, but he was relatively effective during that matchup, turning aside 31 of 33 shots (.939 save percentage).