Thompson will be between the home pipes versus Vegas on Friday, per Sammi Silber of The Hockey News.

Thompson returned from the Olympic Games and turned aside 23 shots in a 3-1 victory over Philadelphia on Wednesday. He is 20-16-4 with a 2.41 GAA and a .913 save percentage across 40 starts this season. The Golden Knights are generating 3.38 goals per game in 2025-26, eighth overall in the league.

