Thompson will guard the home crease in Friday's preseason game against the Bruins, per Sammi Silber of The Hockey News.

Thompson had a solid outing in his lone appearance of the preseason, where he made 28 saves in a 3-2 overtime loss against Boston. The 29-year-old backstop has improved each of the past three seasons and is fresh off a campaign where he compiled a 31-21-6 record, a 2.44 GAA, a .912 save percentage and a career-high four shutouts across 58 regular-season outings. Even if Charlie Lindgren stays healthy this season, Thompson will likely see 50 or more appearances for the second straight year.