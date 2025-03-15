Now Playing

Thompson will guard the road goal agains San Jose on Saturday, per Tom Gulitti of NHL.com.

Thompson has stopped 75 of 85 shots during his three-game winning streak. He has a 28-4-5 record with two shutouts, a 2.36 GAA and a .916 save percentage through 37 appearances this season. San Jose sits 30th in the league with 2.63 goals per game in 2024-25.

