default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Thompson will defend the road net against the Islanders on Saturday, Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post reports.

Thompson surrendered two goals on 21 shots in a 3-1 loss to Boston on Wednesday, with the Bruins' third goal being an empty-netter. During the 2024-25 regular season, he went 1-0-0 versus the Islanders, stopping 20 of 24 shots.

More News