Capitals' Logan Thompson: Tending twine Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thompson will defend the road net against the Islanders on Saturday, Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post reports.
Thompson surrendered two goals on 21 shots in a 3-1 loss to Boston on Wednesday, with the Bruins' third goal being an empty-netter. During the 2024-25 regular season, he went 1-0-0 versus the Islanders, stopping 20 of 24 shots.
