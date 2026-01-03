Capitals' Logan Thompson: Tending twine Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thompson will patrol the home crease against Chicago on Saturday, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.
Thompson has lost his last two outings while allowing eight goals on 60 shots. He has a 15-11-3 record with two shutouts, a 2.39 GAA and a .913 save percentage through 29 appearances this season. Chicago is tied for 24th in the league with 2.78 goals per game this campaign.
