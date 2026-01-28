Capitals' Logan Thompson: Tending twine Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thompson will guard the road goal versus the Kraken on Tuesday, per Mike Vogel of the Capitals' official site.
Thompson is slated to get the nod after going 1-1-0 with five goals allowed on 51 shots over his first two starts during this road trip. He'll face a Kraken team that is 2-4-0 with 18 goals scored over the last six games.
