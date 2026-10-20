Thompson will guard the home crease in Tuesday's clash against the Kings, per Sammi Silber of The Hockey News.

Thompson will look to stay the course in Tuesday's matchup after he anchored the Capitals to a 4-2 win over New Jersey on Saturday. Overall, the 29-year-old netminder has a 4-2-0 record, a 2.70 GAA and a .910 save percentage across six appearances. He'll hold one of the best projections ahead of Tuesday's slate against the Kings, who rank 31st with just 2.00 goals per game to begin the new season. He's a must-start in all formats for Tuesday and most games moving forward.