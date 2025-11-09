Thompson made 16 saves in a 3-2 loss to Tampa Bay on Saturday.

He'd like the third goal back. Thomspon was handcuffed by Brandon Hagel's shot from the high slot in the third period. Thompson is 1-3-0 in his last four starts despite allowing just seven goals in that span. His ratios still sparkle -- he has a 1.61 GAA and a .930 save percentage in 10 starts.