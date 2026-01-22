Thompson allowed four goals on 25 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Canucks.

Considering the opponent, this wasn't a great loss to take for Thompson. It's worse than it looks as well, as the Capitals scored the first two goals of the game before the Canucks worked their way back into it. Thompson has lost three straight games, surrendering 10 goals on 80 shots in that span. He's down to a 17-15-4 record with a 2.43 GAA and a .913 save percentage over 36 starts. The Capitals have a back-to-back up next, visiting the Flames on Friday and the Oilers on Saturday, so look for Thompson and Charlie Lindgren to split those games.