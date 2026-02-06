default-cbs-image
Thompson (upper body) made 27 saves in a 4-2 win over Nashville on Thursday.

He had missed four games with the injury. Thompson heads into representing Canada at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games on a high with the win. He has a 19-6-4 record with two shutouts, 2.45 GAA and .912 save percentage in 39 starts this season.

