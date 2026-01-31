Thompson (upper body) is unavailable for Saturday's home game against Carolina.

Washington is also missing Charlie Lindgren (lower body). Clay Stevenson will start Saturday, while Garin Bjorklund will serve as the backup netminder. Thompson has an 18-16-4 record, 2.46 GAA and .912 save percentage in 38 outings in 2025-26. His next opportunity to play will come Monday at home against the Islanders.