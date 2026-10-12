Thompson stopped 22 of 27 shots in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Kraken.

Thompson wasn't at his best in this game, and the Kraken were able to take advantage. This led to Thompson's first loss in four outings this season. He had given up a total of six goals on 85 shots over his first three starts. The 29-year-old netminder typically is one of the better goalies in the league, so this will amount to just an off performance. He'll likely split the next two games with Charlie Lindgren, as the Capitals visit the Hurricanes on Tuesday before hosting the Canadiens on Wednesday.