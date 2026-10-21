Thompson stopped 21 of 25 shots on net in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Kings.

Thompson's struggles didn't persist across the entire game Tuesday, as he would've tended to a clean first two periods if not for a Kings' pair of goals across 31 seconds at the end of the opening period. With Tuesday's loss, the 29-year-old netminder now holds a 4-3-0 record, a 2.90 GAA and a .901 save percentage across seven appearances. Thompson has had an up-and-down start to the 2026-27 campaign, but the positives revolving around him outweigh the negatives. He remains a solid No. 1 goalie option in fantasy for the time being. His next chance to bounce back is Saturday's clash against the Sabres.