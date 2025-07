Belpedio signed a two-year, two-way contract with Washington on Wednesday, per Sammi Silber of The Hockey News.

Belpedio had five goals, 28 points and 88 PIM across 66 regular-season appearances with AHL Lehigh Valley in 2024-25. The 29-year-old defenseman is projected to spend most, if not all, of the upcoming campaign in the minors.