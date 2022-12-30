site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Capitals' Lucas Johansen: Back to minors
Dec 30, 2022
Johansen was reassigned to AHL Hershey on Friday.
The 25-year-old's demotion likely means that Martin Fehervary (upper body) will be ready to return Saturday against Montreal. Johansen has appeared in two
NHL games this season but failed to record a point.
