Johansen was put on waivers Sunday by Washington.
Johansen made his NHL debut in 2021-22 and posted an assist in a game against Detroit. In 62 AHL contests, the 24-year-old blueliner had eight goals and 28 points. He will be sent to the minors if he clears the waiver wire.
