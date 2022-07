Johansen signed a two-year, $1.525 million extension with Washington on Friday.

Johansen's new deal will be a two-way pact for the 2022-23 campaign and a one-way for the following season. The 24-year-old blueliner tallied an assist in his NHL debut last season but spent the rest of the year with AHL Hershey, scoring 28 points in 62 contests. He'll likely get an opportunity to compete for a bottom-four role with the NHL club in training camp.