Head coach praised Johansen's training camp performance in remarks following Saturday's early session, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Laviolette said Johansen "looked good" alongside Martin Fehervary during Thursday's scrimmage. The 28th overall selection from the 2016 NHL Entry Draft has not developed as quickly as management had hoped, and with a glut of blueliners on one-way deals ahead of him on the depth chart, does not have a clear enough path to playing time in the upcoming campaign to merit fantasy consideration outside of deeper dynasty formats.