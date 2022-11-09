site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: capitals-lucas-johansen-returns-to-minors | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Capitals' Lucas Johansen: Returns to minors
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Johansen was sent to AHL Hershey on Wednesday.
Johansen made his NHL season debut in Monday's 5-4 win against Edmonton. He had a shot and a block in 11:47 of ice time. Johansen also has a goal in six AHL contests in 2022-23.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Corey Abbott
• 5 min read
Corey Abbott
• 5 min read
Michael Finewax
• 6 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 4 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 6 min read