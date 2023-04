Persson was re-assigned to AHL Hershey on Friday.

Persson was brought over for a taste of North American action after spending the balance of the 2022-23 campaign with BIK Karlskoga of the Swedish second-tier Allsvenskan where he posted four goals and 15 points in 45 games. The 19-year-old is expected to provide some depth for AHL Hershey's playoff run but remains a long way from being a fantasy-relevant NHL player.