Persson was selected 85th overall by the Capitals in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

A product of the famed Frolunda program in Sweden, Persson spent most of this past season with their junior club, posting a remarkable 25 goals and 61 points in 41 games. He was less effective in 10 SHL, not recording a point. Persson has a potential top-six offensive skill set, but lacks secondary skills and thus his future projection is quite limited. He's going to have to generate a ton of offense in order to carve out a career at the NHL level. Persson was also among the oldest first-year players available in the draft, turning 18 years of age last October. Frolunda has agreed to loan Persson to Karlskogs in Sweden's second-tier Allsvenskan this coming season, a move that should benefit both parties long term, as Persson will face better competition than this past year while also still getting plenty of playing time.