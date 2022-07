Persson signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Washington on Friday.

Persson put together a strong junior campaign playing in his native Sweden with 25 goals and 36 assists in 41 games for Vastra Frolunda Jr. The 18-year-old winger could make the jump to the top Swedish league this year but probably won't link up with the Capitals for another season or two after being taken in the third round of the 2022 NHL Draft.