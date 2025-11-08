Lakovic scored twice and added an assist in WHL Moose Jaw's 6-5 win over Saskatoon.

Lakovic is up to 16 goals in as many games, putting him three tallies ahead of the next closest WHL skater. This was his fifth multi-goal effort of the season, and he has an active nine-game point streak for the Warriors. Lakovic's at 23 points this season, so it appears his playmaking is taking a step back while his goal-scoring continues on at a breakneck pace.