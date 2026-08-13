Capitals' Lynden Lakovic: Likely to make jump to AHL

Lakovic is expected to make the jump to the AHL level for the 2026-27 campaign, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.

Lakovic was a first-round pick by the Capitals in 2025, and he was loaned to WHL Moose Jaw last year. He made 22 regular-season appearances for the club, recording 18 goals, 11 assists and eight PIM before he sustained a shoulder injury that required season-ending surgery. However, he's expected to be ready for training camp in the fall and has been able to add size and muscle over the past few months. The 19-year-old should spend time with the Capitals during training camp before presumably spending most of the regular season with AHL Hershey. If he makes enough of an impact with the Bears, it's possible he could make his NHL debut at some point during the 2026-27 campaign.