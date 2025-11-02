Lakovic scored a goal on three shots and added two assists in WHL Moose Jaw's 6-4 loss to Prince Albert.

Lakovic is up to 13 goals and 18 points through 14 games this season. This was his first multi-assist effort as well as his fifth performance with two or more points. The Capitals prospect was getting his offense through a high shot volume early in the season, but he hasn't had more than five shots in any outing during his active seven-game point streak, so he's looking a bit more efficient now.