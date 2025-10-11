Lakovic scored twice and added 10 PIM in WHL Moose Jaw's 6-4 win over Red Deer on Friday.

Lakovic is off to a stellar start in 2025-26 with five goals and two assists in five games. He's showing why the Capitals spent a first-round pick on him in June and promptly got him under contract on an entry-level deal. Lakovic's offense should continue to develop this year, giving the winger an outside chance of making the jump to the NHL in 2026-27, though more time in the junior ranks won't be a bad thing to round out his game.