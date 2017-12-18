Capitals' Madison Bowey: Back with Capitals
Bowey was in attendance at Washington's practice Monday, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
Bowey's stint in the minors lasted less than 24 hours and was likely nothing more than a paper transaction in order to give Washington some room under the salary cap. With how close the team is pushing the limit, fantasy owners should expect more of these one-day moves throughout the season for the blueliner.
