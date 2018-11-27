Capitals' Madison Bowey: Bags apple Monday
Bowey tallied an assist, two hits and two blocked shots during Monday's 4-1 victory over the Islanders.
Bowey has enjoyed regular playing time with Brooks Orpik (lower body) on the injured list and now has four assists in his last eight games. The 23-year-old defender is a central part of Washington's long-term plan on the blueline but will need to contend with the aforementioned Orpik and Christian Djoos for regular playing time when Washington is at full health and therefore remains better suited to dynasty formats until he becomes better established.
More News
-
Capitals' Madison Bowey: Notches first helper Sunday•
-
Capitals' Madison Bowey: Used sparingly Saturday•
-
Capitals' Madison Bowey: Finds back of net Tuesday•
-
Capitals' Madison Bowey: Re-signs with Washington•
-
Capitals' Madison Bowey: Tendered qualifying offer•
-
Capitals' Madison Bowey: Brought up to big club•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 9
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...