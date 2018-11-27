Bowey tallied an assist, two hits and two blocked shots during Monday's 4-1 victory over the Islanders.

Bowey has enjoyed regular playing time with Brooks Orpik (lower body) on the injured list and now has four assists in his last eight games. The 23-year-old defender is a central part of Washington's long-term plan on the blueline but will need to contend with the aforementioned Orpik and Christian Djoos for regular playing time when Washington is at full health and therefore remains better suited to dynasty formats until he becomes better established.