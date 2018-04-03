The Capitals recalled Bowey from AHL Hershey on Tuesday, NBC Sports Washington reports.

The Capitals have already clinched their division, so it wouldn't be surprising to see Barry Trotz sit some of his studs and give young players such as Bowey additional playing time in Washington's last two games of the regular season. Bowey, who's notched 12 assists in 51 games with the big club this campaign, will likely stick with the Capitals for the duration of their playoff run.