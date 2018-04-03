Capitals' Madison Bowey: Brought up to big club
The Capitals recalled Bowey from AHL Hershey on Tuesday, NBC Sports Washington reports.
The Capitals have already clinched their division, so it wouldn't be surprising to see Barry Trotz sit some of his studs and give young players such as Bowey additional playing time in Washington's last two games of the regular season. Bowey, who's notched 12 assists in 51 games with the big club this campaign, will likely stick with the Capitals for the duration of their playoff run.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...