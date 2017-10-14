Play

Bowey was recalled from AHL Hershey on Saturday.

The Capitals placed Matt Niskanen on long-term injured reserve in a corresponding move, which cleared up a spot for Bowey, the team's 2013 second-round (53rd overall) draft selection. The Mantiboa native is someone to watch, as he is a slick-passing rearguard with plenty of point potential.

