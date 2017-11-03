Bowey recorded a helper in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Islanders.

The assist gives the 22-year-old defenseman four points in the last four games as he continues to adjust to the demands of the NHL game. Bowey and fellow rookie Christian Djoos have been solid while Matt Niskanen (upper body) convalesces, but his return will affect the ice time of one or both of them. Still, Bowey's puck-moving abilities and increased confidence make him fantasy-worthy in deeper leagues as he continues to develop into a top-four defenseman.