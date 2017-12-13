Capitals' Madison Bowey: Ends month-long drought Tuesday
Bowey recorded two assists during Tuesday's 5-2 victory over the Avalanche.
Bowey notched his first points since Nov. 12 to give him seven points in 26 games in his rookie season. The Capitals expect big things from the 22-year-old in the future and his game is certainly developing, but his fantasy value remains confined to deeper leagues and dynasty formats for the time being.
More News
-
Capitals' Madison Bowey: Tallies assist Sunday•
-
Capitals' Madison Bowey: Ready to rock•
-
Capitals' Madison Bowey: Late scratch with lower-body injury•
-
Capitals' Madison Bowey: Contributes helper Thursday•
-
Capitals' Madison Bowey: Posts two-point night Saturday•
-
Capitals' Madison Bowey: Gets first NHL point Thursday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...