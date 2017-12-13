Bowey recorded two assists during Tuesday's 5-2 victory over the Avalanche.

Bowey notched his first points since Nov. 12 to give him seven points in 26 games in his rookie season. The Capitals expect big things from the 22-year-old in the future and his game is certainly developing, but his fantasy value remains confined to deeper leagues and dynasty formats for the time being.

