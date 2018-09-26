Bowey scored one goal and recorded a plus-2 rating during Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Blues.

While playing 4-on-4 hockey, Bowey received a feed from Alex Ovechkin that he tipped between Chad Johnson's legs. Bowey didn't score a goal through 54 games in his rookie campaign, but the 23-year-old could increase his stat line if he secures a top-four role.