Capitals' Madison Bowey: Finds back of net Tuesday
Bowey scored one goal and recorded a plus-2 rating during Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Blues.
While playing 4-on-4 hockey, Bowey received a feed from Alex Ovechkin that he tipped between Chad Johnson's legs. Bowey didn't score a goal through 54 games in his rookie campaign, but the 23-year-old could increase his stat line if he secures a top-four role.
More News
-
Capitals' Madison Bowey: Re-signs with Washington•
-
Capitals' Madison Bowey: Tendered qualifying offer•
-
Capitals' Madison Bowey: Brought up to big club•
-
Capitals' Madison Bowey: Returned to minor-league affiliate•
-
Capitals' Madison Bowey: Sent down briefly•
-
Capitals' Madison Bowey: Issued max fine•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...