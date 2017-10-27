Bowey had an assist in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Canucks.

The first career points to Bowey and teammate Chandler Stephenson were the highlights of an otherwise disastrous game for the Capitals. The second-round selection from the 2013 NHL Entry Draft has plenty of upside, but the Caps are being patient as he adjusts to the pro game. He should be owned in dynasty formats, but his fantasy value in standard leagues remains pretty limited until he can carve out a more meaningful role.