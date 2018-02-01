Capitals' Madison Bowey: Helpers in back-to-back games
Bowey recorded an assist, a shot and two hits during Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Flyers.
Though he's still searching for his first NHL goal, Bowey is having a pretty decent rookie campaign with 12 points in 42 games. The second-round pick from the 2013 NHL Entry Draft has tremendous upside in dynasty formats but has yet to be a significant contributor in most leagues.
