Bowey was handed a max fine for interference on Jets' forward Matt Hendricks, per the NHL Department of Player Safety.

Bowey's hit forced Hendricks (undisclosed) out of the game, so it's a little surprising not to see the league take more severe action. The 22-year-old Bowey is obviously a first-time offender as a rookie, which likely factored into the decision as well. The blueliner is still looking for his first NHL goal, having tallied 12 helpers, 44 shots and 24 PIM in his 48 outings.