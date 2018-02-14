Capitals' Madison Bowey: Issued max fine
Bowey was handed a max fine for interference on Jets' forward Matt Hendricks, per the NHL Department of Player Safety.
Bowey's hit forced Hendricks (undisclosed) out of the game, so it's a little surprising not to see the league take more severe action. The 22-year-old Bowey is obviously a first-time offender as a rookie, which likely factored into the decision as well. The blueliner is still looking for his first NHL goal, having tallied 12 helpers, 44 shots and 24 PIM in his 48 outings.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...