Capitals' Madison Bowey: Late scratch with lower-body injury
Bowey (lower body) was held out of Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the sabres, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
This explains why Bowey was not on the bench despite participating in line rushes just prior to the opening faceoff. Head coach Barry Trotz described the injury as a "tweak" and indicated the 22-year-old defenseman was held out as a precaution. He is considered day-to-day, but with Washington not in action until a Friday showdown with their arch-rival Pittsburgh, his absence may be short-lived, so check back for further updates.
