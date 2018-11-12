Bowey recorded an assist and three shots while logging 12:29 of ice time during Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Coyotes.

Bowey has been filling in while Brooks Orpik (lower body) is on injured reserve, but despite solid offensive skills has just one assist to show for nine appearances this season. The second-round pick from the 2013 NHL Entry Draft is definitely in Washington's long-term plans, but the lack of consistent playing time (once Orpik returns) will relegate his fantasy value to dynasty formats.