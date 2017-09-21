Capitals' Madison Bowey: Notches power-play assist Wednesday
Bowey posted a power-play assist in Wednesday's 4-2 preseason win over Montreal.
A second-round pick from the 2013 NHL Draft, Bowey manned the top power-play unit alongside Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov in his preseason debut and logged a team-high 22:05 of ice time. The offseason departures of Karl Alzner, Kevin Shattenkirk and Nate Schmidt have opened the door for the 22-year-old defenseman to crack NHL ranks on a full-time basis, and Wednesday's performance will certainly help his cause. His fantasy value will remain fairly limited until his role increases, but he holds enough value and upside to be worth a look in deeper leagues.
More News
-
Capitals' Madison Bowey: Will get serious look at NHL level•
-
Capitals' Madison Bowey: NHL prospects bright despite injury•
-
Capitals' Madison Bowey: Sent to minors Monday•
-
Capitals' Madison Bowey: Exits Saturday's preseason game with injury•
-
Capitals' Madison Bowey: Pots goal in pre-season debut•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...