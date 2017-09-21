Bowey posted a power-play assist in Wednesday's 4-2 preseason win over Montreal.

A second-round pick from the 2013 NHL Draft, Bowey manned the top power-play unit alongside Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov in his preseason debut and logged a team-high 22:05 of ice time. The offseason departures of Karl Alzner, Kevin Shattenkirk and Nate Schmidt have opened the door for the 22-year-old defenseman to crack NHL ranks on a full-time basis, and Wednesday's performance will certainly help his cause. His fantasy value will remain fairly limited until his role increases, but he holds enough value and upside to be worth a look in deeper leagues.