Bowey contributed two assists in Saturday's 5-2 comeback win over the Oilers.

The 22-year-old blueliner now has three points in the last two games after going without a point in his first four NHL games. Bowey is likely to have an up-and-down season as he adjusts to the rigors of full-time NHL duty, but he has shown glimpses of his offensive upside. He's a must-own in dynasty formats and is steadily building some fantasy relevance in standard leagues as he progresses, so keep an eye on his progress.