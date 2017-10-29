Capitals' Madison Bowey: Posts two-point night Saturday
Bowey contributed two assists in Saturday's 5-2 comeback win over the Oilers.
The 22-year-old blueliner now has three points in the last two games after going without a point in his first four NHL games. Bowey is likely to have an up-and-down season as he adjusts to the rigors of full-time NHL duty, but he has shown glimpses of his offensive upside. He's a must-own in dynasty formats and is steadily building some fantasy relevance in standard leagues as he progresses, so keep an eye on his progress.
More News
-
Capitals' Madison Bowey: Gets first NHL point Thursday•
-
Capitals' Madison Bowey: Called up Saturday•
-
Capitals' Madison Bowey: Sent down to minors Tuesday•
-
Capitals' Madison Bowey: Notches power-play assist Wednesday•
-
Capitals' Madison Bowey: Will get serious look at NHL level•
-
Capitals' Madison Bowey: NHL prospects bright despite injury•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...