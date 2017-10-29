Bowey contributed two assists in Saturday's 5-2 comeback win over the Oilers.

The 22-year-old blueliner now has three points in the last two games after going without a point in his first four NHL games. Bowey is likely to have an up-and-down season as he adjusts to the rigors of full-time NHL duty, but he has shown glimpses of his offensive upside. He's a must-own in dynasty formats and is steadily building some fantasy relevance in standard leagues as he progresses, so keep an eye on his progress.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories