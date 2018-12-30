Capitals' Madison Bowey: Pots first NHL goal Saturday
Bowey tallied a goal, three shots and nine penalty minutes during Saturday's 3-2 win over the Senators.
Bowey finally found the back of the net in his 78th career game, bringing him to a goal and six points in 27 games in the 2018-19 season. The injury to Christian Djoos (thigh) should lead to regular playing time for the 23-year-old down the stretch, but his fantasy value remains quite limited outside of dynasty formats.
