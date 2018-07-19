Bowey was re-signed by Washington in a two-year, $2 million contract extension on Thursday.

Prior to being supplanted by more experienced players like Michal Kempny in late February, Bowey played in 51 of the first 56 games of the season as a rookie. Throughout his time in the NHL, Bowey recorded 12 assists on an average of 13:42 per game. The right-shot defender is still only 23 years old, and is regarded as an important depth piece for a defensive group in which the top-four are all signed until at least the 2021-22 season.