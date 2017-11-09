Capitals' Madison Bowey: Ready to rock
Bowey (lower body) declared himself fit to play in Friday night's game against the Penguins, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
Look for Bowey to reprise his role on the third pair with Brooks Orpik in the upcoming contest. The rookie has collected four assists with a plus-2 rating through 10 games.
