Bowey was demoted and subsequently recalled Monday, per the AHL's transactions page.

Washington moved the rookie blueliner in order to keep him eligible for the AHL playoffs, just as many other teams did with their waivers-exempt players. Bowey's been a healthy scratch in each of the last two games, so for the moment he shouldn't be given serious consideration for fantasy lineups.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories