Bowey was not on the Washington Capitals roster after Tuesday's 5 p.m. deadline, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

Bowey was the only waiver-exempt defenseman still on the roster as of Tuesday afternoon, so it was always a possibility that he would be sent down to AHL Hershey to help the Capitals get down to the league-mandated roster size. The 22-year-old blueliner impressed the coaching staff during the preseason and has solid puck-moving skills that the Capitals need after losing Kevin Shattenkirk and Nate Schmidt over the summer so don't be surprised if this move is merely a temporary clerical necessity for salary cap reasons.