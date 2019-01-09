Capitals' Madison Bowey: Struggling of late
Bowey has tallied a goal and three points in his last 14 games.
More notably, Bowey has been scratched for the last three games as the Capitals have turned to 21-year-old Jonas Siegenthaler to play alongside Brooks Orpik on the third defense pairing. The 23-year-old blueliner was expected to log regular minutes after Christian Djoos (thigh) was put on the injured list, but the coaches seem to be sending the message that he'll need more than seniority to stick in the lineup consistently.
