Capitals' Madison Bowey: Tallies assist Sunday
Bowey finished with an assist during Sunday's 2-1 overtime win over the Oilers.
The rookie defenseman continues to find his sea legs in the NHL with five assists in his first 12 games. Make sure he's owned in all dynasty formats, but he needs to grow his game further to have much fantasy value in standard formats.
